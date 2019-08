Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has received a contract from Marvin Engineering to provide air-to-air pylons for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter programme.

The contract, valued at $12.68m (Nkr113m), covers production for F-35 air-to-air pylons.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace president, Eirik Lie, said: “This contract reflects the position Konsberg has achieved by delivering high quality components time after time to our customers on the F-35 Program.

“The contract also extends our relationship with Marvin Engineering and ensures continued production of these parts throughout 2020.”



In 2003, Lockheed Martin selected Marvin Engineering to oversee the alternate mission equipment for the F-35.



Marvin Engineering is the managing partner and qualifying source for missile launchers, pylons and weapons bay adapters. The products are manufactured by the company and five designated international partners.

The company awarded a contract to Kongsberg in February last year for delivery of air-to-air pylons for low-rate initial production phase (LRIP) 10.

Last month, Kongsberg won orders from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics to supply parts for the F-35 programme.

The contract covers parts, including rudders, vertical leading edges and main landing gear closeout panels, for all three variants of the aircraft.

Lockheed Martin is the primary contractor for the F-35 global programme. The F-35 is an advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft, equipped with modern stealth, agility and manoeuvrability capabilities.

The aircraft is designed to support fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and advanced sustainment. The F-35 platform comes in three variants, F-35A, F-35B and F-35C.