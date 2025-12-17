Kongsberg will provide its command and control solution for integration with Rheinmetall’s Skyranger 30 air defence system. Credit: © Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has agreed with Rheinmetall Air Defence to provide its command and control solution for integration with the latter’s Skyranger 30 mobile air defence system.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) will receive the integrated system as the end customer.

The contract, with a value in high double-digit million euros, enables integration between the Skyranger 30 and the national advanced surface-to-air missile system (NASAMS) and national manoeuvre air defence system (NOMADS) air defence systems.

These defence systems were ordered by the Netherlands from Kongsberg in November 2024 in a Nkr12bn ($1.2bn) deal. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028.

Kongsberg will integrate the Skyranger 30 into its simulation and training solution supplied to the Netherlands under the terms of the November 2024 agreement.

Kongsberg division defence systems executive vice-president Kjetil R. Myhra stated: “Having Skyranger 30 in the same network as NASAMS and NOMADS, with its combat-efficient command and control architecture, enables the Netherlands to deploy the most flexible solution in the market covering a wide range of air defence missions, to include countering small and medium-sized drones.”

In mid-December 2025, Rheinmetall Air Defence secured an order from the Dutch MoD for multiple Skyranger air defence systems, with the contract estimated in the high triple-digit million euro range.

Deliveries are expected to commence by the end of 2028, concluding before the end of 2029. A significant portion of the production value will be generated within the Netherlands, according to Rheinmetall Air Defence.

