The JSM is a fifth-generation stealth air-to-surface missile. Credit: © Kongsberg.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has been awarded a NKr1.9bn ($171.72m) contract to provide Joint Strike Missiles (JSM) for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) F-35A fighter jet fleet.

This marks the fourth follow-on contract between the two, with Japan having first procured the JSM in 2018. Since then, the country has subsequently issued multiple follow-on contracts to Kongsberg.

A fifth-generation stealth air-to-surface missile, the JSM is designed to address anti-surface warfare and land attack capabilities within the F-35A.

It weighs 416kg and measuring 156 inches in length and is capable of high subsonic speeds and can be carried internally by the F-35A, maintaining the aircraft’s agility, range, and stealth profile.

The JSM uses the established technology of the Naval Strike Missile, with its qualification and integration process currently progressing, supported by funding from the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF).

It is equipped with an advanced mission planning system that takes advantage of sea and land terrain to enhance its effectiveness. The missile

features a highly accurate navigation system and low-altitude flight profile, with automatic target recognition supported by an advanced imaging infrared seeker.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace president Eirik Lie said: “The fifth order for the Joint Strike Missile underlines the important role of the JSM in Japan’s national defence strategy and is another example of the close and growing relationship between Norway, Japan and Kongsberg.”

The user community for the JSM is expanding, now including Japan, Australia, Norway, and the US Air Force.

In September, Australia chose the JSM for its Air Force’s future long-range, air-launched capability, destined for its fleet of 60 active F-35A Lightning II fighter jets. The Australian deal, set to commence deliveries in 2025, is valued at A$142m ($93.7m).

The latest announcement follows Kongsberg’s recent move to establish a missile production facility in James City County, Virginia, bolstering its manufacturing capabilities for the Naval Strike Missiles and JSM.