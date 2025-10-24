The Rygge facility was formally opened on Thursday 23 October 2025. Credit: © Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services has inaugurated a new facility in Rygge, southeastern Norway, dedicated to the maintenance of F-35 fighter aircraft.

The 5,000m² facility, featuring several maintenance docks, was developed in accordance with the guidelines set by the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO).

This initiative involved a joint effort between various entities, namely the Norwegian Armed Forces, the Norwegian Defence Material Agency, Kongsberg, and Lockheed Martin.

Kongsberg owns and operates the facility as part of a long-term contract with the Norwegian Armed Forces.

As a National Air Vehicle Depot for the Norwegian F-35 aircraft, the facility will undertake maintenance, enhancements, alterations, and advancements to these aircraft, in accordance with the requirements and priorities of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The facility in Rygge is adjacent to the established F-135 engine maintenance depot, which has been operational since 2020.

Both the facilities will employ more than 200 individuals when fully operational.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace president Eirik Lie said: “The opening of this facility in Rygge demonstrates how KONGSBERG and the Norwegian defence industry contribute to strengthening Norway’s defence capability as well as maintaining critical aeronautical expertise.

“The close cooperation with the Norwegian Armed Forces, authorities, Lockheed Martin and industry partners has been crucial for the rapid and efficient implementation of the depot.”

The Rygge facility was officially opened by Norway’s Ministry of Defence State Secretary Marte Gerhardsen on 23 October 2025.

Prior to this, medium-duty maintenance on Norwegian F-35s took place in Cameri, Italy.

Norway will now be able to manage this task domestically, fortifying local supply chains and operational availability for the Air Force.

The depot also enhances the Norwegian Armed Forces’ existing capabilities to undertake user maintenance at their fighter aircraft base in Ørland, in central Norway.

On 28 April 2025, Norway celebrated the arrival of its initial Joint Strike Missile (JSM) from Kongsberg, its primary manufacturer and local supplier.

The JSM is considered an ideal companion to the F-35.

