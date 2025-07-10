Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace reported a record-high order backlog with an increase of Nkr3.803bn at the end of the second quarter. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Norwegian contractor Kongsberg Gruppen’s defence and aerospace division has posted 38% revenue growth in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, with operating revenues up by 23% for the first half (H1) 2025.

The business area experienced significant growth due to heightened missile and air defence delivery activities.

The order intake for Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace reached Nkr9.841bn ($974m) in Q2 with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.61. The H1 accumulated order intake climbed to Nkr20.214bn from Nkr15.45bn in H1 of the previous year.

At the quarter-end, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace reported a record-high order backlog with an increase of Nkr3.803bn during the quarter.

Kongsberg president and CEO Geir Håøy said: “We are currently experiencing record-high market activity in the defence sector. The demand for our defence systems is substantial, and we are also seeing increased interest from defence customers in our civilian business areas.”

In June 2025, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Thales agreed to establish a joint venture focused on secure communication solutions.

During the same month, the Norwegian government and the company signed two contracts with two Ukrainian companies to develop and construct low-cost interceptors and uncrewed surface vessels within Ukraine.

The company also signed a contract with the German government to supply the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) for its F-35 fighter jets.

Kongsberg Gruppen reported a 20% increase in revenue in the second quarter. This rise was primarily due to contributions from its defence segment, robust demand in the maritime sector’s newbuild market, and significant activity in subsea technology deliveries.

The company saw a second-quarter order intake of Nkr18.18bn, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.31. Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the quarter stood at Nkr1.918bn, yielding an EBIT margin of 13.8%.

“Despite operating in a world impacted by escalating conflicts and evolving framework conditions, Kongsberg, with over 210 years of history, has consistently navigated through changing market environments. Our achievements over the past year demonstrate our ability to develop sought-after solutions in a dynamic world,” added Håøy.

