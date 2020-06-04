Kongsberg to supply air-to-air pylons for F-35 programme

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) has signed a contract with Marvin Engineering to supply air-to-air pylons for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter programme.

The $14.3m (Nkr136m) agreement covers production lot 14 for all types of the fighter jet.

The F-35 fighter jet family includes three variants of its single-seat jets: the F-35A conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) variant, the F-35B short take-off/vertical landing (STOVL) variant and the F-35C carrier variant (CV).

Kongsberg executive vice-president Terje Bråthen said: “This contract confirms Kongsberg’s capabilities as a key supplier to the F-35 Programme.

“We continue our long-standing relationship with Marvin Engineering providing continued production through 2022 in KONGSBERG’s facilities.”



Lockheed Martin is the primary contractor for the F-35 global programme.

The F-35 is an advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft, equipped with modern stealth, agility and manoeuvrability capabilities to support sensor information, network-enabled operations and advanced sustainment.

Recently, the US Air Force (USAF) F-35A Lighting II fighter jets were deployed from Hill Air Force Base (AFB) in Utah, US, to Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, for combat.

The 421st Fighter Squadron departed the Hill AFB to support the UASF Central Command mission in the region.

In August last year, Kongsberg received a contract from Marvin Engineering to provide air-to-air pylons for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter programme.

The contract, valued at $12.68m (Nkr113m), covered production for F-35 air-to-air pylons.

Marvin Engineering is the managing partner and qualifying source for missile launchers, pylons and weapons bay adapters. The products are manufactured by the company and five designated international partners.