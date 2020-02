Kellstrom Defense Aerospace (KDA) has announced a partnership with Lynden Air Cargo to install the first Digital Fuel Quantity Measurement Solution (DFQMS) on 382G (L-100) aircraft.

DFQMS is KDA’s latest aircraft life extension product (LEP) and a modern active capacitance system.

Under the partnership, Lynden will also complete the supplemental type certificate (STC) for the L-100 aircraft type. The modernisation solution will support legacy C-130 and L-100 aircraft.

Kellstrom Defense said in a statement: “The engineered product operating segment has invested to bring in a full-scale development programme for this technology, supported by our partners at the AMETEK SFMS and PDS divisions and the system engineering team at Cascade Aerospace, a Lockheed Martin service and engineering centre.”

The DFQMS system improves system reliability, lowers material cost and increases mission readiness by replacing legacy fuel quantity measurement systems and aircraft wiring harnesses.



The Lynden installation is expected to clear the way for global fleet retrofit of this technology.

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace LEP vice-president Michael Farmer said: “We are excited to work closely with Lynden on their fleet of 382G (L-100) aircraft to complete STC development and ensure that this critical technology reaches maturity.

“It has been a team effort with AMETEK, Cascade Aerospace, Lynden, and KDA committing investment, resources, and technical know-how to achieve this milestone.”

Kellstrom Defense develops and deploys aircraft upgrades that include the SHORT-POD APU and E2H ECS upgrades for C-130 and L-100 aircraft.

In October 2018, Cascade Aerospace signed an exclusive agreement with Kellstrom Defense to support the upgrade installation for the C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.