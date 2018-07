KBRwyle has received a $36.5m task order for the delivery of sustainment engineering support to the 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron.

The 51-month task order has been awarded by the US Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA).

Under the deal, the company will provide support for the LGM-30G Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) and all associated ground and support equipment.



Sustainment engineering support services will help ensure that missile systems remain available for US Air Force (USAF) troops.

As part of the project, KBRwyle will carry out scientific and technical analyses and make recommendations related to reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability, and interoperability (RMQSI), as well as nuclear surety, safety, lifecycle management, testing and diminishing manufacturing sourcing issues.

In addition, the company will conduct research and development on flaw detection and corrosion resistance.

KBR Government Services US president Byron Bright said: “KBRwyle has helped the military for decades to develop, field and sustain missile and space systems that are essential to national security.

“Our missile expertise combined with our sustainment engineering capabilities will enable us to assist the 414th Supply Chain Management Squadron in meeting its mission.”

Work will be primarily carried out at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, in addition to other locations around the US.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee task order has been awarded by the USAF under the US Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s Defense Systems Technical Area Task (DSTAT) multi-award contract.

KBRwyle secured the DSTAT contract in June 2014.