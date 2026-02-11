KBR provides science, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and businesses worldwide. Credit: ArDanMe/Shutterstock.com.

KBR has secured two firm-fixed-price task orders worth a combined $103m under the US Space Force (USSF) – Decision Support for Headquarters (HQ) USSF Analysis contract, according to an announcement from the company.

The Chief Technology & Innovation Office (CTIO) issued these follow-on awards, which will be carried out in Chantilly, Virginia.

Over a three-year period, KBR is set to provide data analysis and technical support intended to assist strategic decision-making, capability development, and personnel readiness for both the USSF and the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

These activities form part of KBR’s broader involvement in national defence and space operations.

The company will supply expertise in areas including skills and certification analysis, workforce design, scientific assessments, and artificial intelligence-driven analytics.

This work will aim to inform personnel readiness and guide talent management decisions within the USSF.

KBR’s responsibilities also encompass managing certification coding, building interactive dashboards, developing algorithms for matching personnel to positions, and supporting validation processes using platforms such as STARS, MilPDS, and MyVector.

Further tasks involve designing central selection boards, examining promotion outcomes, and providing recommendations to senior officials intended to support development and alignment of staff with operational requirements.

Additionally, KBR will conduct objective, data-focused evaluations for senior leaders across sectors such as strategy, operations, personnel policy and acquisitions within both USSF Headquarters and Field Command staff.

KBR’s support is expected to include solution space technologies, multi-domain experimentation, and model-based systems engineering, all aimed at enhancing capability development and improving integration across key space portfolios.

The objective is to help ensure the USSF can meet future operational needs.

KBR president and CEO Stuart Bradie said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with the US Space Force, delivering the critical analysis and technical expertise needed to drive strategic decisions and accelerate capability development.”

In March 2025, KBR also secured a $176m Advanced Space Technology Research and Optimization contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for work at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site (AMOS) in Hawaii.