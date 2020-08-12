KBR to provide sustainable engineering to USAF’s B-52 bomber aircraft

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

KBR has secured a $40m re-compete task order from the US Air Force’s (USAF) Installation Contracting Center (KVD) to provide sustainment engineering to the B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber aircraft.

Work will be performed under the USAF’s Lifecycle Management Center’s Bomber Reliability and Sustainment Improvement programme.

KBR secured the cost-plus, fixed-fee task order under the multiple-award contract from the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DoD IAC).

As part of the task order, the company will partner with the USAF to keep the B-52 operationally viable and improve the availability of the aircraft. It will also decrease total ownership costs for the company.

KBR will also perform reliability and obsolescence analyses, develop non-destructive inspection and test techniques, maintenance procedures and analysis tools for reliability data.



The contract enables KBR to enhance its web-based application that allows engineers of the B-52 aircraft to analyse and trend aircraft data, supporting weapon system integrity programmes.

Work under the contract will be performed over the next five years at Tinker Air Force Base (AFB) in Oklahoma, US.

KBR Government Solutions president Byron Bright said: “This re-compete win allows KBR to continue to develop solutions to emerging and longstanding parts and obsolescence issues for the B-52 – a mainstay of the Air Force for more than 60 years.

“KBR will work with the air force to sustain the aircraft for today’s warriors while anticipating the needs of tomorrow.”

Since 2005, KBR has supported the DoD research and development missions through multiple DoD IAC contracts.

The DoD IAC programme provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users.