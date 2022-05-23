KBR secures task order to protect USAF’s systems and software

KBR will protect the USAF systems and software from unauthorised use, access, disclosure, disruption or destruction. Credit: US Air Force photo/Master Sgt Jeromy K Cross.

KBR has received a task order to protect the US Air Force’s (USAF) systems and software from unauthorised use, access, disclosure, modification, disruption or destruction.

The five-year task order has an estimated value of $44m.

The task order will directly support the Air Force Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC) Cyber Systems Engineering Directorate.

Under the new order, the company will conduct research, assessments and analysis for the AFLCMC’s engineering directorate.

The assessment work will allow KBR to detect, mitigate and eliminate the system vulnerabilities, and protect the assets from threats.

Additionally, the company will work to minimise the residual risk of operating USAF’s systems.

KBR will also conduct assessments to notify about the implementation of the information security requirements, thereby complying with the US Federal Information Security Modernisation Act, as well as other US Department of Defense (DoD) and USAF cybersecurity and information assurance directives.

KBR Government Solutions President Byron Bright said: “We are excited to be a part of this significant project to protect the Air Force’s most vital systems to include command and control, force protection and emerging technology systems and capabilities.

“This is an important win for KBR’s continued growth in the Air Force cybersecurity area and is indicative of our strategic commitment to cybersecurity.”

The company secured the order under the multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle of the US Department of Defence Information Analysis Center (DoD IAC). These task orders are awarded by the USAF’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

Last week, KBR announced securing two separate task orders under the DoD IAC programme’s MAC vehicle.