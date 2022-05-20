KBR wins two separate task orders to support US AFLCMC

The C-130 Hercules performs diverse missions, including aeromedical, weather reconnaissance, firefighting and humanitarian aid. Credit: KBR.

KBR has received two separate task orders under the multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle of the US Department of Defense Information Analysis Centre (DoD IAC) programme.

Awarded by the US Air Force’s (USAF) 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, the total value of the two DoD IAC task orders is $106m.

Both orders will support the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre’s (AFLCMC) initiatives.

The first $65m, five-year recompete task order will support the AFLCMC Mobility and Training Aircraft Directorate (WLN) to provide modernisation and sustainment support for different variants of the C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The company will provide systems engineering, test and evaluation management, adaptable acquisition management, cybersecurity solutions, and logistics planning and analysis for the aircraft.

The work will further support the existing and future avionics modernisation and C-130 block modification programmes along with other digital engineering transformation initiatives.

Work related to the contract will take place at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (AFB) in Ohio, Robins AFB in Georgia, US Coast Guard (USCG) Base Elizabeth City in North Carolina, as well as British Columbia, Canada.

The second $41m, five-year recompete order will support AFLCMC’s Engineering and Communication Network Branch (EZAC).

KBR will perform research on engineering analysis and cybersecurity strategies to provide recommendations for the International Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) and Mark XIIB System (AIMS) programme office.

The related work will majorly be carried out at Robins AFB in Georgia, with support provided at other locations around the world.

KBR Government Solutions president Byron Bright said: “KBR has a highly experienced group of engineers and IFF technical experts who are honoured to continue their trusted working relationships across the US and allied IFF communities.”