The funding will expand the Company’s production of solid rocket motor nozzles. Credit: UrbanArtr/Shutterstock.com.

US-based Karman Space & Defense has secured $5m in Defence Production Act Title III funding from the US Department of War (DoW) to expand solid rocket motor (SRM) nozzle production at its Systima facility in Mukilteo, Washington.

The funds, awarded on 20 October 2025, will be used to increase manufacturing capacity for these components, which are essential for missile programmes.

The Department of War provided the funding as part of its objective to grow the munitions industrial base, enhance supply chain resilience, and boost domestic production in priority sectors.

The investment intends to accelerate missile output by improving capacity across crucial points in the solid rocket motor component supply chain.

Karman Space & Defense has been involved in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solid rocket motor nozzles for key missile initiatives over several decades.

With this new funding, the company plans to supplement its own investments to establish an additional production line dedicated to a major programme and develop a specialised cell for particularly complex nozzles.

Karman Space & Defense chief growth officer Stephanie Sawhill said: “Our team is proud to expand our decades-long support for missile programs that are critical to defending our nation. These funds will help us increase our output to address expanding demand for our solutions.

“This effort builds on our long-standing legacy of delivering trusted solutions in support of our war fighters, our closest allies and national security.”

In April last year, Karman Space & Defense unveiled a new clean room at its Washington site for the integration of lunar landers, spacecraft, habitat modules, and satellites.