KAMS to provide aircraft maintenance services for RNoAF’s Bell 412 fleet

KAMS is currently a strategic partner to RNoAF. Credit: Photo courtesy of Torbjørn Kjosvold / Forsvaret via KAMS.

Norway-based Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) has been appointed to provide aircraft maintenance services for the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF)-operated Bell 412 fleet.

The company conducts repair, overhaul and modifications on a diverse set of military aircraft platforms.

It also specialises in the recycling of spare parts and performs component testing.

Since 1916, KAMS has been involved in playing a key role in the Norwegian aviation industry. It is currently serving as the RNoAF’s strategic partner.

KAMS president Atle Wøllo said: “We are excited to be a part of Bell’s AMC network.



“KAMS provides excellent maintenance, and we are confident that our support is unmatched and look forward to assisting Norwegian customers with their aircraft maintenance needs.”

Last month, Bell Textron announced its first Authorized Maintenance Centre (AMC) in Norway.

It launched the AMC network in Norway to improve local support to customers.

The company has a customer base in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Bell managing director Duncan Van De Velde said: “We are thrilled to include KAMS in Bell’s AMC network.

“Bell has a total of four AMC’s in Europe and we look forward to growing our network and supporting our European customers.”

