Norway receives first Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft

Norway’s first P-8A aircraft is known as ‘Vingtor’. Credit: Boeing.

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has received the first of five Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) from Boeing.

The aircraft will be operated by the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF) 333 Squadron at Evenes Air Station.

Norway’s first P-8A is known as Vingtor. It was delivered to the NDMA in a ceremony held at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Washington, US.

In March 2017, Norway placed an order worth approximately Nkr10bn ($1.17bn) for five P-8A Poseidon next-generation maritime surveillance aircraft.

The four remaining aircraft, namely Viking, Ulabrand, Hugin and Munin, are all in advanced production stages, with delivery set to take place next year.



All the five P-8As will replace the RNoAF’s existing fleet of six P-3 Orions and two DA-20 Jet Falcons.

Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency director-general Mette Sørfonden said: “Norway is responsible for large maritime areas in a strategically important part of the world, and the new P-8A Poseidon will represent a tremendous improvement in our ability to both protect our sovereignty and understand developments in these areas.

“Today’s delivery of our first P-8A is an important milestone in the modernisation of Norway’s maritime patrol aircraft capability.”

The recent delivery marks the 142nd P-8 aircraft delivery for Boeing to global customers.

Current operators of the aircraft are the US Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the Indian Navy and the British Royal Air Force (RAF).

Meanwhile, New Zealand, South Korea and Germany will receive their first aircraft deliveries in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively.

P-8 Programs vice-president and programme manager Stu Voboril said: “We’re honoured to provide this unmatched, multi-mission maritime patrol capability to Norway.

“Norway joins seven other global customers that have selected or already operate the P-8 and benefit greatly from its long-range maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.”