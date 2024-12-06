The US Air Force, alongside Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and the Navy, is accelerating the development and integration of the Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) technology, aiming to surpass the capabilities of adversaries.
The JSE, a simulated battlespace designed for training on fifth-generation aircraft like F-35 joint strike fighter, is predicted for initial operational capability (IOC) by 2025 at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center Nellis (JITTC-N) located at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
Full operational integration is anticipated by 2028, according to HII specialists.
Construction of the JSE facility at Nellis Air Force Base commenced in 2020 under the direction of the US Air Force Test Center.
In the following year, the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center completed the accreditation process for the JSE.
This milestone was marked by the completion of 64 missions in September 2023, enabling the Joint Strike Fighter Operational Test Team (JOTT) to finalise the F-35 initial operational test and evaluation.
In May, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) engineers implemented core software within the JSE facility at Nellis Air Force Base, setting the stage for future operations.
As the primary contractor at JITTC-N, HII is responsible for conducting capability studies, integrating battlespace and platforms, and developing software.
The JSE is built upon six foundational elements, including a modular software battlespace environment that leverages existing Department of Defense modelling and simulation technologies.
It also features a physical computing infrastructure to execute the battlespace simulations, ownship simulations that serve as the system under test, and pilot interfaces such as cockpits and visual display systems.
Additionally, the JSE incorporates planning, control, and briefing rooms to support mission execution.
HII Mission Technologies Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) vice-president Mike Aldinger said: “[JSE] is so critical for the warfighter because today’s training ranges just can’t keep up with the fifth-gen platforms and how they need to train.
“These platforms can’t train systems high—they don’t have the space required on ranges. You don’t get the threat densities, and you can’t keep up with the adversary threat evolution.”
In a separate development, HII secured a $6.7bn contract to furnish electronic warfare engineering and technical services for the US Air Force.