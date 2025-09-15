The partners will improve immersive pilot training and defence simulation. Credit: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com.

Austria-based JFJ Aviation & Defence has formed a partnership with Czech-US technology company Vrgineers to co-create an unrestricted version of a fifth-generation fighter simulator.

The simulator cockpit developed from the partnership will fully integrate Vrgineers’ proprietary electronics with the Somnium VR1 and XTAL CAVU mixed-reality systems.

This configuration will facilitate advanced pilot simulations, mission rehearsals, and technology demonstrations within an immersive setting.

The VR1 headset is a virtual reality device that offers a QLED Mini-Led Fast LCD and provides a resolution of 2,880 x 2,880 per eye.

This initiative represents the first direct partnership between JFJ Aviation & Defence and Vrgineers, merging their expertise to provide cost-effective, high-fidelity simulation solutions for the defence and aerospace sectors.

JFJ Aviation & Defence managing director Dr Johann Schwandtner said: “We are excited to collaborate with Vrgineers on this innovative training setup. This cockpit is part of our expanding portfolio of custom-built enclosures designed to meet the evolving demands of simulation platforms across Nato and allied countries.”

This collaboration aims to modernise the simulation market, which has traditionally relied on technologies such as flat screens and basic projection systems. With the unrestricted mixed-reality capabilities, the simulator aims to deliver a more authentic and responsive training environment for pilots.

Vrgineers CEO Marek Polčák said: “This partnership brings together two highly experienced teams that complement each other in remarkable ways. We are looking forward to unveiling this and other next-generation simulators that will emerge from our joint efforts.”

The unrestricted fifth-generation fighter simulator is set to be showcased at forthcoming defence exhibitions.

