Former US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, third from left, is escorted for a pass in review with Japanese Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera as the US showed their unity with Japan. Source: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Japan’s defence budget is set to reach $85.9bn by 2028, fueled by rising tensions with China and North Korea, leading to an increased focus on enhancing the capabilities of its Army, Navy, and Air Force.

According to GlobalData’s “Japan Defense Market 2023-2028” report, Japan’s Ministry of Defense, in strategic collaboration with the Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), is at the forefront of bolstering the country’s defence posture.

As the defence strategy evolves, it emphasizes proactive contribution to peace, technology cooperation, and strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japan’s defence expenditure has experienced steady growth in response to escalating tensions with neighbouring countries, primarily China and North Korea. According to GlobalData’s “Japan Defense Market 2023-2028” report, the defence budget is projected to reach $85.9bn by 2028, signifying its determination to strengthen its defence capabilities and ensure regional security.

With a focus on its Army, Navy, and Air Force, Japan is actively engaged in procurement and modernization programs to counter potential threats.

Rising security concerns propel defence spending

Japan’s defence budget has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by its increasing security concerns and the need to enhance its combat potential. Rising tensions with China and North Korea, coupled with the constant monitoring of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and past abductions of Japanese citizens, have contributed to this surge in defence expenditure.

Japan’s evolving defence strategy focuses on establishing a Multidomain Defense Force that integrates space, cyber, and electromagnetic domains. Japan aims to gain a strategic advantage while reducing human risk in military operations by investing in unmanned defence assets and enhancing cross-domain operation capabilities.

Investing in domestic industry and strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific

The Japanese government aims to promote domestic production and maintenance capabilities in its arms sector to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. The country is committed to enhancing self-sufficiency in defence procurement and achieving greater autonomy in its industry.

Japan’s proactive defence approach includes reinforcing strategic alliances and collaborations with key partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The US-Japan alliance remains pivotal in countering regional challenges, while collaborations with Australia, the UK, India, and NATO enhance regional security and stability.

Military fixed-wing takes centre stage across all domains

Japan’s investment in the military fixed-wing sector plays a role in enhancing its air capabilities. With a focus on developing a competent air-combat wing and multi-role fighter aircraft, Japan aims to respond effectively to threats from neighbouring countries.

Japan’s defence market witnesses significant investment in naval vessels and surface combatants. Strengthening surveillance and control of sea lanes and territorial waters is a key objective, given China’s expanding naval capabilities and potential threats of maritime invasion.

Japan’s missile and missile defence systems investment aims to enhance its protection of critical infrastructure, nuclear power plants, and remote islands. The country strives to develop a domestically developed missile capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide weapons.

As Japan’s defence budget soars, its Army, Navy, and Air Force are gearing up to bolster their capabilities. Strengthening strategic partnerships, investing in new defence domains, and enhancing technological cooperation will play pivotal roles in safeguarding Japan’s national interests and maintaining regional security.

Japan’s proactive approach to peace and stability will continue to shape its defence strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.