According to a recent report by GlobalData, the increase in acquisition budgets, along with political instability and economic challenges, raises concerns about Italy’s capability to fulfill Nato’s defence expenditure targets. Source: ChiccoDodiFC/Shutterstock

GlobalData’s “Italy Defense Market 2024-2029” report reveals that while Italy’s defence budget will grow by 2029, due to economic constraints and political divisions, it is unlikely to reach the Nato target of 2% of GDP.

Despite efforts to boost defence budgets in the coming years, the report indicates that Italy’s spending will likely remain in the mid-1% range of its GDP.

GlobalData projects Italy’s defence budget to grow from $25.8bn (€23.2bn) in 2020 to $30.5bn in 2029. While this represents a notable increase, it falls short of Nato’s expectations for member countries to allocate 2% of their GDP to defence. Wilson Jones, a Defense Analyst at GlobalData, emphasises that Italy’s goal of achieving this target is hampered by economic pressures and political instability that create uncertainty in long-term defence planning.

“Italy’s acquisition budget has the most substantial growth of any sector of Italy’s defence spending,” notes Jones. This growth is primarily driven by Italy’s investment in new military platforms such as shipbuilding programmes, combat jet acquisitions, and modernising mechanised brigades with armoured vehicles.

Italy has made advancements in its military capabilities in the past month with several major acquisitions. The Italian Navy secured a €1.6bn deal for five minehunters from Intermarine and Leonardo.

A €1.5bn contract was also extended for two evolved FREMM frigates. The Navy also initiated the construction of a fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) under a previous €925m agreement. Furthermore, Italy is set to receive six MQ-9 Block 5 drones in a $738m arms deal with the United States.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Shifting budget priorities amid challenges

Despite the rise in the acquisition budget, which is expected to account for 30.3% of the overall defence budget by 2029, Italy’s defence spending remains heavily weighted toward personnel costs. With more than 200,000 uniformed personnel, the Italian armed forces are among the largest in Europe, and this results in a consistently high allocation toward personnel—projected to remain stable at approximately $18.2bn in 2024 and $18.3bn by 2029.

Conversely, the budget for operations and maintenance (O&M)—which covers activities such as military exercises, overseas deployments, coalition operations, and maritime security missions—will see a reduction. This trend could undermine Italy’s military readiness and its ability to maintain a high level of operational effectiveness, particularly in the Mediterranean region.

The expected decrease in O&M spending raises concerns about how Italy will balance its acquisition of new platforms with the ability to operate and maintain them effectively.

Political instability: A persistent roadblock to the 2% target

The report also highlights how Italy’s political environment challenges achieving its defence spending goals. Frequent political turnover, coalition disputes, and legislative gridlock have made it difficult for Italy to establish and adhere to a cohesive, long-term defence strategy.

“While the Italian government has committed itself to Nato’s 2% defence spending target, challenges remain in making this goal a reality,” explains Jones. “Italian politics are fractious, where party infighting, resignations, institutional gridlock, and the emergence of new parties are common.”

This political volatility directly impacts defence policy, making it difficult to ensure stable funding and sustained support for military modernisation initiatives. As a result, while Italy is making strides in acquiring new military hardware, questions remain about how effectively this equipment will be integrated and utilised within its armed forces.

Implications for the defence industry and partners

For defence contractors and industry stakeholders, the insights from GlobalData’s report reveal both opportunities and challenges. The increase in Italy’s acquisition budget presents opportunities for defence firms. However, potential suppliers and partners must also navigate the risks of Italy’s economic uncertainties and unpredictable political environment.

The Italian defence sector’s uneven allocation of resources—favouring acquisitions over operations—could also impact defence firms’ business strategies. Companies may need to focus on selling platforms and offering maintenance, training, and lifecycle support to ensure that new equipment can be deployed and sustained in operational scenarios.

Balancing ambition with reality

GlobalData’s report suggests that while Italy will likely make headway in modernising its military capabilities, achieving the Nato 2% spending target will remain challenging and uncertain.

Italy’s defence sector is at a crossroads where acquisition plans meet practical constraints. The road to reaching Nato’s spending goal is riddled with obstacles, and how Italy’s government addresses these challenges will determine the future trajectory of its defence policy and military readiness. For now, defence stakeholders must keep a close eye on Italy’s landscape and adapt to the opportunities and risks it presents.