Italy signs acquisition contract with Leonardo for C-27J supply to Slovenia

C-27J Spartan can be deployed in challenging geographic, environmental and operating conditions. Credit: Leonardo.

The Directorate for Air Armaments and Airworthiness of the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directorate has signed an acquisition contract with Leonardo for the supply of one C-27J to the Slovenian Ministry of Defence.

The contract also covers additional equipment for aero-medical operations, training services and integrated logistic support for two years.

This contract comes after the framework of the Italy-Slovenia Government-to-Government (G2G) Agreement was signed by the Italian Minister of Defence Lorenzo Guerini, and the Slovenian Minister of Defence Matej Tonin on 17 November 2021.

This framework is intended at boosting the bilateral collaboration between the two nations.

Related

Leonardo general manager Lucio Valerio Cioffi said: “We welcome the completion of the contractual phase of the G2G initiative between Italy and Slovenia with this latest step. The C-27J Spartan is the most effective solution to meet the stringent requirement set by the collaboration between the two governments.”

As C-27J Spartan can be deployed in challenging geographic, environmental and operating conditions, it can carry out a range of defence and civil protection missions.

This aircraft can be used for military transport missions, airdrops of paratroopers and materials, ‘last mile’ tactical troop support, humanitarian assistance, special forces operations, disaster relief, and medical evacuations.

Last month, Leonardo delivered the first two of 28 Eurofighter Typhoon swing-role combat aircraft to the Kuwaiti Air Force.

In September 2015, Kuwait had signed an agreement with Italy to procure 28 Eurofighter Typhoons to strengthen the country’s military capabilities.