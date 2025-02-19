The SAMP/T system is equipped with Aster 30 missiles and the Arabel multirole radar. Credit: © Ministry of National Defence Republic of Lithuania.

Italy has deployed its SAMP/T long-range ground-based air defence system in Lithuania as part of the operational execution of the Rotational Nato Air Defence Model in the Baltic region.

Lithuania is hosting a joint exercise with Italian Air Defence Battalions, which focuses on training for capability redeployment, integration, unified command and control, and the execution of air operations.

The bilateral exercise serves as a practical implementation of a component of the Nato Integrated Air and Missile Defence Model in the Baltic region.

It is also aimed to enhance the redeployment capacity and command and control unity while executing air operations.

The SAMP/T system, equipped with Aster 30 missiles and the Arabel multirole radar, is designed to maintain effectiveness amidst various types of radical interference and electromagnetic jamming

It helps safeguard personnel and vital locations from aerial threats, including cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles.

Lithuania Defence Staff chief Remigijus Baltrėnas said: “The Lithuanian and the Italian air defences function in a synchronised manner, exchange data, recognised air picture and execute tasks in the common Nato air defence system. This is one more step in implementing the Rotational Nato Air Defence Model.”

The exercise also incorporates the NASAMS mid-range air defence system. Italian and French fighter aircraft, currently conducting the ANTO Air Policing Mission in the Baltics, and the Lithuanian Armed Forces Air Operations Centre, also participated.

Italy, actively engaged in its seventh Nato Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states, continues to contribute to the NATO Multinational Battle Groups and maritime patrols in the Baltic Sea.

The recent Nato Summit in Vilnius endorsed the Rotational Nato Air Defence Model, aimed at bolstering the Nato Integrated Missile and Air Defence System and facilitating a smooth transition to air defence tasks.

This model will operate concurrently with the Nato Air Policing Mission.

It is claimed to set out the framework for Allies to rotate and integrate ground-based air and missile defence systems with additional fighter jets, beginning with Nato’s eastern flank.

The Baltic Connection 24 readiness cycle in Lithuania marked the initial step in implementing this model, featuring the Netherlands’ Patriot ground-based long-range air defence system.