The Italian Air Force has contracted CAE for the provision of Block 5 Predator Mission Trainer Plus (PMT Plus) intended for MQ-9A Reaper drone.

Under this contract, CAE will also provide initial in-service support for the PMT Plus.

PMT Plus, which is developed in collaboration with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI), is an advanced training system available for the MQ-9A.

This system offers an immersive training experience that closely mimics real-world operational scenarios, allowing for a seamless transition for pilots and sensor operators from simulation to actual aircraft operation.

Designed to elevate mission training capabilities for the MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), the PMT Plus allows flight crews to engage in training that is specific to the Italian Air Force’s operational flight program (OFP) and incorporates automatic take-off and landing capability (ATLC).

Enhancements include improved visual graphics tailored for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, alongside an upgraded instructor user interface.

CAE Defense & Security – International division president Marc-Olivier Sabourin said: “Our dedication to delivering tailored and high-quality training solutions, such as the PMT Plus, significantly contributes to the operational excellence of Italy’s defence forces.

“This achievement underscores our longstanding collaboration with GA-ASI and our unwavering commitment to support the mission readiness of MQ-9 operators worldwide.”

CAE’s relationship with the Italian Air Force extends across various other aircraft platforms, including previous support for the MQ-9A.

In 2018, CAE provided the Italian Air Force with the PMT Block 1, marking it as the RPA trainer certified for Zero Flight Time Training.

In August 2024, the US approved arms sale valued at $738m (€671.5m) to Italy, which included six MQ-9 Block 5 drones and an array of support systems.

The Italian Air Force conducted its inaugural flight with a newly-acquired MQ-9A Block 5 RPA from GA-ASI on 9 November 2023.

The Block 5 RPA offers enhanced electrical power generation, automated take-off and landing capabilities with upgraded landing gear, and advanced datalinks, along with the most recent iteration of GA-ASI’s Lynx Multi-mode Radar.

The Italian Air Force’s existing RPA inventory from GA-ASI includes four Block 1 units and two Block 15 mobile ground control stations.

