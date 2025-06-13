The Italian Air Force has inducted the Leonardo M-345 trainer aircraft into its fleet, strengthening its position in military pilot training.

Designated as T-345A, this aircraft replaces the MB-339 (T-339A) in service with the 61st Wing located at Galatina (LE). The MB-339 has a history of over four decades in instructing both Italian and international military pilots and is recognised for its participation with the National Aerobatic Team, which will soon transition to using Leonardo’s M-346.

The M-345 builds on the legacy of successful predecessors like the SIAI-Marchetti SF-260, Aermacchi MB-326, and Aermacchi MB-339.

With the integration of the M-345 into its training curriculum, the Italian Air Force now claims one of Europe’s most contemporary fixed-wing military training systems.

The aircraft facilitates both basic and advanced stages (Phases II and III) of pilot instruction.

It features advanced digital avionics and human-machine interface, including three colour touch-screen multi-function displays (MFDs) and a head-up display (HUD), delivering an engaging flight experience.

The aircraft’s cockpit features stepped tandem seating and Hands On Throttle-And-Stick (HOTAS) controls enabling pilots to operate the aircraft without disengaging from the primary controls.

The M-345 comes with a Williams FJ44-4M-34 turbofan engine that is designed for military applications and an integrated monitoring system, which Leonardo claims reduces maintenance times.

In addition, the M-345 Integrated Training System includes both a modern aircraft and a suite of ground based training systems.

The M-345, along with the M-346, were both conceived, engineered, and produced by Leonardo at its facility in Venegono Superiore (Varese, Italy).

“The Leonardo M-345 and M-346 integrated systems offer a seamless training path that ensures a smooth transition through the different training phases, improving overall training programme effectiveness,” Leonardo in a statement said.

In November 2024, Piaggio Aerospace delivered the first three of the 15 brand-new P.180 Avanti EVO+ aircraft to the Italian Air Force as part of a fleet modernisation programme.

