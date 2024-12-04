The latest agreement continues the collaboration between the IMoD and Elbit Systems. Credit: Postmodern Studio/Shutterstock.

The Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) within Israel’s Ministry of Defense (IMOD) has finalised contracts with Elbit Systems, amounting to around $40m.

IMOD’s LinkedIn Post noted that the contracts were signed by its director general Eyal Zamir.

These agreements involve the provision of drones and autonomous systems to enhance the operational capabilities of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the field.

IMOD DDR&D R&D Department head Yehuda Almakias said: “The UAS domain enables efficient, precise, and scalable intelligence gathering and strike missions. Since the outbreak of war, these orders have joined many others made by the Ministry of Defense to various companies, including Elbit Systems and other defence industries and startups.

“These acquisitions ensure that troops can optimally execute their battlefield missions. The DDR&D will continue maintaining Israel’s technological battlefield superiority and supporting the current war efforts.”

The contracts include drones for intelligence gathering, capable of functioning within seek and strike swarms and intelligence platoons and mission drones with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, terrain dominance, and attack capabilities for combat forces.

It further comprises mini-drone-based strike solutions for urban operations.

The systems were collaboratively developed by the DDR&D, the IDF’s Ground Forces, and Elbit Systems.

Additionally, Elbit Systems will supply communication solutions for uncrewed systems.

Elbit Systems C4i and Cyber Executive Vice President and General Manager Haim Delmar said: “Contracts such as these demonstrate the increasing confidence in Elbit’s innovative Robotics and Autonomous Systems technology in general, and especially our unique drone capabilities.”

The latest agreement continues the collaboration between the IMoD and Elbit Systems.

In October 2024, the IMoD signed a contract valued at approximately NIS2bn to advance the serial production of Iron Beam, Israel’s laser interception system.

This agreement was made with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems.

According to GlobalData’s ‘Israel Defense Market 2023-2028’ report, Israel’s defence budget is projected to grow from $20.6bn in 2024 to $23.7bn in 2028, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%.