Israeli Air Force conducts joint training with UK and Cyprus

IAF aircraft undertaking the exercise, along with Cyprus and Royal Air Force’s aircraft. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Twitter.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF), the British Royal Air Force and Cyprus Air Command have conducted a joint training exercise last week.

The training took place at the Palmachim air base in Israel and over the Mediterranean, reported the Times of Israel.

During the drill, the participating countries learnt from each other, as well as undertook maritime search and rescue missions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, according to IAF’s tweet.

IAF’s 124th Squadron commander was quoted by the Times of Israel as saying: “This is unparalleled mutual enrichment, and a great source of pride. It is an exercise that requires great skill and professionalism.”

Related

Meanwhile, the IAF is currently taking part in an international aerial exercise held by Greece, reported the Greek Reporter.

This exercise, which began on 28 March and will last until April 8, is intended at simulating operations against large airstrikes, air defence systems, and rescue operations.

Other than Israel and Greece, seven countries taking part in the Iniochos exercise are Canada, France, the US, Slovenia, Italy, Cyprus, and Austria.

Albania, Egypt, North Macedonia, Austria, the UK, India, Croatia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco have sent observers to the exercise.

In January this year, Israel’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) Mission had signed an agreement with the US Government to buy 12 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky helicopters.

According to the agreement, the country will also acquire two Boeing KC-46 refuelling planes.

The total value of the deal, which also includes an option to buy another six helicopters, is around $3.1bn.