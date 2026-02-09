Illustration of the helicopter by Lockheed Martin–Sikorsky. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation/Elbit Systems Ltd.

The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) has signed a contract worth more than NIS400m ($130m) with Elbit Systems to equip 12 new CH-53K “Pereh” helicopters for the Israeli Air Force (IAF) with Israeli-developed command and control, avionics, electronic warfare, and DIRCM anti-missile systems.

The Deputy Director of the Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) for Air and Sea Procurement is overseeing the agreement.

The installation of these Israeli systems is intended to support flight operations in difficult conditions and assist pilots with hazard detection and identifying safe landing zones.

After assembly is completed, the aircraft will be transferred to a dedicated facility established specifically for fitting these Israeli technologies according to operational requirements defined by the Israeli Air Force.

The new helicopters are intended to replace the IAF’s ageing “Yas’ur” fleet.

Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky is currently assembling the CH-53K helicopters in Connecticut, US.

These aircraft were ordered through a previously signed Foreign Military Sales agreement between IMOD and the US government.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said: “We are honoured to take part in the flagship project to upgrade the helicopter fleet and to support the complex needs of the Air Force, through Elbit’s most advanced systems, which will be integrated into the new CH-53K helicopters.

“These systems, representing the forefront of Elbit’s proven technology, are tailored to the Air Force’s requirements and provide an optimal advanced technological envelope for mission execution and for ensuring pilot safety.”

In May last year, Elbit Systems was awarded a contract valued at $55m (NIS195m) to supply advanced protection solutions for IAF Black Hawk and Apache helicopters.