David’s Sling weapon system undergoes developmental flight tests as part of its operational enhancement initiative. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense/U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

The Israeli Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in collaboration with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, has concluded a series of live-fire trials involving the David’s Sling weapon system.

The planned series of developmental flight tests challenged the David’s Sling system with evolving threat scenarios, leading to further enhancements in its capabilities.

These tests are part of the system’s ongoing “operational learning process”.

The latest enhancement to the David’s Sling system marks a notable advancement, broadening the scope of Israel’s operational response and reinforcing its defence posture.

IMDO is within the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) at the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD).

IMOD director general major general (Reserve) Amir Baram said: “We’re facing an intense decade ahead that will demand robust offensive and defensive capabilities. Our adversaries continue testing our air defence systems, so we must keep upgrading them while fast-tracking breakthrough technologies that will give us a decisive edge and boost our operational capabilities.

“These successful tests mark another major enhancement to Israel’s multi-layered air and missile defence architecture that performed exceptionally during the Swords of Iron War and Operation Rising Lion, saving countless lives and preventing damage.”

David’s Sling is jointly developed by IMDO and MDA, with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems as the prime contractor and Raytheon Missile Systems as a subcontractor.

The system’s multi-mission radar is developed by Elta, a subsidiary of IAI-Israel Aerospace Industries, while Elbit Systems is responsible for developing the BMC command centre.

David’s Sling is designed to counter range of aerial threats including rockets, missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, and uncrewed aerial vehicles.

It operates as an integral layer within Israel’s extensive multi-layered air and missile defence strategy, which also includes Arrow, Iron Dome, and the forthcoming Iron Beam.

Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman said: “Alongside recent operational successes, this campaign further cements David’s Sling as one of the world’s leading air and missile defence systems. The testing integrated new capabilities across a wide range of challenging scenarios, with the system demonstrating outstanding performance against diverse advanced threats.”

Earlier in March 2025, IMDO and Rafael accomplished a series of successful interception tests for the Iron Dome defence system.

These tests addressed various scenarios including rocket attacks, cruise missiles, and uncrewed aerial vehicles interceptions.

