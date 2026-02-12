David’s Sling forms a key part of Israel’s layered air and missile defence system. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD).

Israeli and US defence agencies have completed a series of successful tests on the David’s Sling air and missile defence system.

The tests were conducted by The Israeli Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), operating within the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) at the Ministry of Defence (IMOD), along with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

According to IMOD, the tests incorporated operational insights from recent combat and featured multiple scenarios designed to replicate both current and developing threats.

The successful outcomes represent a further advancement in the system’s technology and operation, building on its record of effective performance during wartime, where it carried out interceptions that protected lives and infrastructure.

IMDO director Moshe Patel said: “During the war, and particularly during Operation Rising Lion, IMDO personnel implemented real-time modifications and adaptations that dramatically enhanced the capabilities of the IAF air & missile defence systems, with David’s Sling in particular.

“As part of our planned development programmes, we conducted an extensive test series to assess future capabilities and the ability to contend with multiple, diverse threats.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

David’s Sling forms part of Israel’s multi-layered air and missile defence network alongside other systems including Arrow, Iron Dome, and Iron Beam.

The system is intended to intercept a range of threats such as rockets, missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, and uncrewed aerial vehicles.

The Israeli Ministry of Defence oversees its development via IMDO in cooperation with various Israeli industries and US agencies.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems acts as the main contractor for David’s Sling. Supporting components are provided by Elta, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, while Elbit Systems developed the command centre.

Previous evaluations took place last August when IMDO, with its US counterpart MDA and Rafael, completed live-fire trials using David’s Sling.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems CEO Yoav Tourgeman: “The system undergoes continuous upgrades and adaptations, and the current test series once again demonstrates that David’s Sling is one of the world’s leading air defence systems.”

In September last year, IMOD announced a demonstration of its 100 kilowatt laser directed energy weapon system together with the Air Force and Rafael.