LÉ William Butler Yeats is latest offshore patrol vessel (OPVs) and represents an updated and lengthened version of the original Roisin-class OPVs. Credit: Irish Defence Forces.

Ireland will raise defence spending to €1.7bn ($2bn) by 2030 in line with new plans laid out in the National Development Plan which will invest €275bn across government.

The funding will increase by €600m, or 55% on the previous baseline figure of €1.1bn.

On the periphery of Europe, the nation has consistently spent the least on defence as a percentage of its gross domestic product (typically ranging between 0.2 and 0.3%) in the European Union.

Now, however, Simon Harris, serving as both Tánaiste and Defence Minister, welcomed the increase amid what he identified as a “dynamic geopolitical landscape” which poses a “complex set of challenges” on the country.

Weakest link

It is said that around 75% of telecommunications cables in the northern hemisphere pass through or near Ireland’s exclusive economic zone.

Since the country is a financial hub for global technology companies, this will prove a dangerous vulnerability at a time when Russia is seeking to undermine Europe and Nato, if not the neutral nation, through the so-called ‘gray-zone’ – the dubious space between peace and war.

In this backdrop, the Irish Defence Forces must account for enduring capability gaps which lead to their inability to credibly deter let alone control their own waters.

“The increased defence capital funding will continue to be utilised effectively to address long-standing capability gaps, modernise core infrastructure needs, and ensure that Ireland continues to deliver on its defence responsibilities and international commitments over the coming years,” Harris stated without reference to any specific programmes.

Capabilities

Nevertheless, the Irish Defence Forces are not without any capabilities. Just over a year ago, the Irish Air Corps inducted two Airbus C295 maritime patrol aircraft to tackle illegal fishing and organised crime. However, due to the rise of malign Russian activity beneath the surface of the sea, Ireland’s interests have grown extensively – at least indirectly.

The Irish Naval Service appear to have recognised this with a multi-million euro contract for the acquisition of several towed array sonar systems from Thales in June 2025 to kit out its modest fleet of four offshore patrol vessels, two large patrol vessels, and two inshore patrol vessels.

This capability will allow Ireland “to build a picture of our subsea, thus contributing to the important task of protecting our critical underwater infrastructure,” Harris said at the time. “This is one of many strands of work being progressed to address the threats in our maritime domain”.

A new type of defence

While the Department of Defence remain tight-lipped about its priority defence programmes it would be reasonable to suppose that Ireland may invest its new funds in areas of defence related to infrastructure.

Although Ireland is not a Nato member, one notable takeaway from the alliance summit in the Hague in June 2025, was that defence spending now encompasses more than just military effects but the protection and resilience of critical infrastructure. In fact, 1.5% of the 5% defence spending target agreed upon by allies is based on infrastructure.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already brought this new shift in perspective in the last three-and-a-half years. The Irish government have even recently contributed €100m in humanitarian and non-lethal assistance to the Ukraine earlier in July.

Nevertheless, Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Defence also emphasised the critical military needs for Ukraine’s defence and protection; this is something, perhaps, the Irish Department of Defence must consider to be able to respond to transgressions whatever form they may take.

