Iran has purchased Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, a high-ranking member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has confirmed.
The Iranian Students News Agency reported the statement from Ali Shadmani IRGC engineering firm Khatam-al Anbiya deputy coordinator.
Ali Shadmani was quoted by the state-affiliated website as saying: “The production of military equipment has accelerated and outdated systems are being retired and replaced with modern and updated ones.
“Whenever necessary, we make military purchases to strengthen our air, ground and naval forces.”
Details regarding the quantity of jets procured and their delivery status remain undisclosed.
He was further quoted as saying: “If the enemy acts foolishly, it will taste the bitter taste of being hit by our missiles, and none of its interests in the occupied territories will remain safe.”
Previously, Iran revealed plans to purchase Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia in 2022.
Additionally, in November 2023, the Tasnim news agency reported that arrangements for Sukhoi Su-35 jets, along with Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters and Yak-130 trainer jets, were in place.
The single-pilot Sukhoi Su-35 fighter has maximum altitude of up to 20,000 metres (m) and speeds of 2,500km per hour, as detailed by Russia’s Tass news agency. It is an advanced variant of the Su-27 Flanker.
On 17 January 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” that spans various sectors, including trade, military cooperation, science, culture, and education.
The discussions leading to this new treaty have taken several years, and it updates a 2001 agreement that has been regularly renewed multiple times.
As part of the growing ties between the two nations, Iran has reportedly supplied Russia with self-detonating “Shahed” drones.
New data on international arms transfers released in March 2024 by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed that Russian arms exports declined by 53% from the period 2014–18 to 2019–23.
Earlier in January 2025, IRGC conducted a live-fire test of the 9-Dey air defence missile system, aimed at protecting vital infrastructure from aerial threats.