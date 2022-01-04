Inzpire to deliver ISR training for Latvian Air Force personnel

A view of Inzpire's ISR Division teaching in a classroom-based setting. Credit: Inzpire.

Inzpire has won a contract to deliver an uncrewed air system (UAS) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) training course to the Latvian Air Force personnel.

The training course will support Latvian’s procurement of a new ISR platform.

Inzpire’s ISR Division delivers expertise in the crewed and uncrewed ISR domain through a team that achieved more than 35,000 operational flying hours across several platforms.

Training design and delivery, managed services, and consultancy and expert advice across the ISR capability lifecycle are the division’s other capabilities.

According to Inzpire, many of the ISR division’s experts are qualified weapons instructors in ISR.

The company’s Training Academy delivers courses across operations such as air and space operations, air-land integration, ISR sensors, uncrewed air operations and tactical helicopter training.

Advanced technology and analysis training, electronic warfare training, as well as human factors and performance training are the other services provided by the company.

Inzpire ISR Division head Andy Bain said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Inzpire to expand its business interests within Europe through a key Nato Alliance partner.

“The Alliance requires those armed forces on its Eastern flank to prepare for and manage the protection of its own critical national infrastructure, and the Latvian Air Force (LAF) plays a key role in providing a comprehensive defence response against an evolving number of security threats and challenges.

“Inzpire’s inclusive UAS and ISR training will enable the LAF to further develop their own indigenous ISR capability and decisively manage and integrate their UAS into the Nato Joint ISR (JISR) system for wider ISR collection.

“Nato has established a permanent JISR system providing information and intelligence to its key decision-makers, helping them to gain a decision advantage.”