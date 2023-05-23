The signing ceremony between International University of Rabat and IAI officials. Source: UIR

The International University of Rabat and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a Center of Excellence focused on aeronautics and artificial intelligence research and innovation.

The agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony on the UIR campus on 22 May, attended by guests, including H.E. Abdellatif Miraoui, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research, and Innovation.

President of the International University of Rabat, Mr Noureddine Mouaddib said: “This centre of excellence is the result of our collaborative efforts and joint commitment to promoting research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the fields of aeronautics and AI.”

The Center of Excellence represents a pioneering initiative to propel research, technological advancements, and the creation of competitive national tech startups in aeronautics and artificial intelligence.

By fostering collaboration among academic institutions and various stakeholders, the centre aims to drive collective intelligence and push the boundaries of innovation.

Morocco and Israel’s military ties grow

One of the core objectives of the Center of Excellence is to provide a platform for collaboration between Moroccan and Israeli companies, as well as research centres, engaging in co-development endeavours for advanced technological products and innovative solutions in the aerospace industry.

This will strengthen Morocco’s position as a hub of competence and reinforce the strategic partnership between Morocco and Israel. The ties between the two nations are historical when working together in the aerospace and defence industry.

IAI and Morocco signed an aeronautics MoU in the aviation industry sector, Morocco purchased 150 Israeli VTOL drones manufactured by BlueBird, and Morocco considered the purchase of PULS rocket launch systems from the Israeli company Elbit Systems all within the last two years.

According to GlobalData’s “Israeli Defence Market 2022-2027” report, the Israeli defence industry is dominated by four key players, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elbit Systems, and Israel Military Industries (IMI), which Elbit recently acquired.

To kickstart the collaboration, UIR and IAI held a series of joint workshops focusing on areas of cooperation aligned with the mission of the Center of Excellence. During these workshops, researchers, engineers, and experts from both organizations shared insights into their ongoing research, development, and innovation efforts.

The exchange of knowledge and experiences regarding emerging and existing technologies will play a vital role in shaping the new Center of Excellence roadmap.

Israel Aerospace Industries is renowned for providing systems across various applications. By partnering with UIR, IAI demonstrates its commitment to scientific research and innovation while leveraging its technological expertise.

The collaboration aims to drive advancements in aeronautics and AI, ensuring the development of cutting-edge solutions for air, ground, sea, space, and cyberspace applications.