Orbit Guard satellite is capable of GEO passive and active surveillance. Credit: © Infinite Orbits SAS.

Infinite Orbits has entered into a framework agreement with the French Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide a microsatellite for geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) surveillance.

Scheduled for launch in 2027, the satellite procurement aligns with the objectives of the Action and Resilience in Space (ARES) programme.

The French Directorate General of Armament (DGA) spearheads this initiative for the benefit of the French Space Command (CDE).

Infinite Orbits is set to supply the French Ministry of Defence with the Positioning and Autonomous Laser Assisted Detection in Near-space (PALADIN) satellite, which is part of its Orbit Guard family of servicers.

It will be equipped with a space-based space situational awareness (SSA) set of sensors for passive surveillance and proximity inspection capability for active surveillance.

These GEO microsatellites will also feature Infinite Orbits’ autonomous navigation vision based solution.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

This technology enables them to safely rendezvous with other satellites, approaching within 1km of another asset in orbit.

The agility and responsiveness of Orbit Guard satellites also stem from their design as microsatellites, which allows them to conduct proximity operations while maintaining a mass weight of approximately 100kg.

Infinite Orbits has been supported by the France 2030 investment plan over the last three years, facilitating the acceleration of its technology development through a Newspace approach, including for the Orbit Guard servicers.

The collaboration with the French MoD marks a significant step in protecting strategic French and European assets and enhancing the capabilities of the French Space Command.

Infinite Orbits CCO Marion Andrieux said: “In recent years, our team has focused on developing innovative technologies that enable satellites to acquire new capabilities: surveillance, approach, and docking in orbit.

“We chose to develop these technologies using a Newspace approach, pragmatic and cost-effective, enabling the rapid deployment of our servicers. Today, we are honoured that this approach can be used to improve the operational preparation of CDE protecting the GEO belt.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up