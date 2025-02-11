Indra has secured a contract to supply the Luftwaffe, the German Air Force, with a radar system designed for low space orbit object detection.
The radar system aims to safeguard operational satellites from collision risks with uncontrolled, high-speed space debris and intrusive satellite activities. It will be an upgrade to the S3TSR currently operational in Spain.
The deal was signed with the National Procurement Office of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr). This comes following an approval from the German parliament, with Indra’s German subsidiary being selected to fulfil this tender.
This initiative will bolster Germany’s capabilities in protecting both military and civilian satellites from potential impacts with uncontrolled space debris and other satellites that might compromise their functionality.
The agreement encompasses the production, integration, and delivery of the radar, along with deployable operational capabilities and technical and logistical support.
The German Space Command will operate the space surveillance radar remotely from the WRLageZ in Uedem.
The radar, in conjunction with other national sensors, including newly acquired telescopes, will catalogue near-Earth objects and track those of interest, enhancing space situational awareness.
This procurement is part of Germany’s “L-GUARD” programme within the broader SysWRÜbw Space Surveillance system.
Indra Integrated Defence Systems director Manuel Ruiz said: “This kind of radar protects the space assets on which essential services for our society depend, including communications, transport, logistics and meteorological information.
“We’re really proud to be working with the Bundeswehr on what will be one of the most sophisticated and longest-range radars in the world, and we’re grateful for the support provided by the CDTI, the Spanish Space Agency and the Spanish Space Command in the development of this technology”.
The contract leverages Indra’s expertise as the developer of the S3TSR radar, a component of the Spanish Space Command’s surveillance network.
This radar is part of EU-SST consortium, which tracks satellites and space debris to prevent collisions and protect space missions.
The ongoing development in Germany is expected to boost the procurement of advanced radars to ensure Europe’s autonomous access to and use of space.