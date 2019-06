Indra and iAltitude have developed a hypoxia flight trainer, which is being used to train Spanish military pilots in extreme scenarios.

The hypoxia trainer is already installed in the Aviation Medicine Training Center of the Spanish Air Force in Madrid.

Using the new system, military pilots will be prepared to promptly detect the effects of hypoxia, a state that can lead to the loss of consciousness.

Additionally, the system provides them with an important competitive advantage in combat and improves capacity and endurance.



The Flight Trainer-Controlled Normobaric Hypoxia (EV-HNC) comprises C101 jet trainer and iAltitude normobaric hypoxia equipment that regulates the oxygen concentration received by pilots through their mask.



Hypoxia monitors the physical and cognitive response of the trainee pilot in real time through advanced functionalities while carrying out a simulated mission and measures any change in the physiological variables or the speed of reaction to stimuli with precision.

The Aviation Medicine Training Center can use the system to design effective training plans and reinforce pilot skills, abilities and safety.

It can also measure and manage the conditions of all pilots passing through the centre in a centralised and unified manner and prepare them to face a risk that is critical for safety.

Until now, hypoxia training was carried out mainly in hypobaric chambers or in normobaric systems where pilots could carry out some exercises to detect the loss of sensory abilities.

The new trainer from Indra and iAltitude is expected to revolutionise the training of military pilots.

