Indra Group is an European company focusing on defence and advanced technologies. Credit: © Indra.

Indra Group and ELT Group have entered into a strategic framework agreement to strengthen industrial and technological coordination across multi-domain defence sectors.

The new partnership will focus on joint initiatives in land systems, space technologies, and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Both entities aim to combine resources within the European defence landscape by integrating complementary abilities in order to support critical European capabilities, technological sovereignty, and strategic independence.

According to the terms of the arrangement, Indra Group will contribute its experience in multi-domain system integration, radar technology, space operations, electronic warfare, and cyber defence.

Meanwhile, ELT Group will supply its expertise in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO), providing systems designed for control, protection, and exploitation of the electromagnetic spectrum within military contexts.

The announcement marks a further step in the firms’ efforts to consolidate industrial cooperation within Europe’s defence sector.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The agreement is intended to facilitate development of technological solutions to address current security needs across multiple operational environments.

ELT Group is an Italian company specialising in developing and applying proprietary technologies for use in the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace.

Indra Group CEO José Vicente de los Mozos said that the agreement “opens instant opportunities to submit integrated and competitive proposals to European programs.”

Mozos noted these will combine “Indra’s experience and ELT’s expertise in advanced electronic warfare solutions, signals intelligence, spectrum monitoring, and the protection of critical communications in multi-domain environments.”

“By teaming up with ELT we’ll be able to bolster our joint capabilities, move forward in a coordinated manner within the European framework, expand our portfolio in prioritised areas, and provide sovereign solutions to increase our customers’ resilience and operational superiority,” he added.

In a separate development, Indra Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leonardo to enhance cooperation in cyber defence.

The MoU seeks to jointly identify and expand opportunities within Europe, Nato, and other high-potential markets.

In July last year, Indra Group acquired Aertec Defence & Aerial Systems (DAS), a specialist in UAS, in a move to bolsterits presence in the uncrewed aerial systems sector.