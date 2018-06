Indra has collaborated with Elettronica Group for the development of the first European advanced self-protection solution that would help defend any type of aircraft from heat-guided missiles.

Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to deliver the advanced Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) based Direct Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) system that can be used to protect rotary and fixed wing aircraft.

Dubbed EuroDIRQM, the system is fully International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)-free, which facilitates its international commercialisation.



“EuroDIRQM is designed as an ‘all-in-one’ piece of equipment for different platforms and a range of missions that will offer self-protection capabilities to all kinds of aircraft.”

Both companies have already completed the development of a first EuroDIRQM prototype system. In March, the companies successfully conducted QCL operational ground tests on the prototype in collaboration with the Italian Air Force.

DIRCM is a self-protection airborne system used to safeguard aircraft from the impact of heat-seeking missiles, particularly from Man Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS) missile attacks.

The system helps detect incoming threats during the missile launch and countermeasure missile guidance using a directed laser beam that deviates its trajectory.

Being quick and automatic, the DIRCM system can react against attacks of any imaging infrared (IR) seeker with a jamming sequence that facilitates successful countermeasure.

As the latest development in laser technology, quantum cascade laser energy helps optimise power consumption at the same time as output beam.