The portable TACAN has been specifically engineered for harsh environments. Credit: Indra.

Indra Air Traffic has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) for the modernisation of its Man-Portable (MP) tactical air navigation (TACAN) systems.

The MP TACAN systems are adapted from Indra’s TACAN technology and are essential in delivering precise navigational data to both military and civilian aircraft.

The contract, valued at $198.36m, extends until 2032.

It encompasses the design, engineering, commissioning, technical maintenance, and prospective future enhancements of the systems.

Production activities related to these systems will be conducted at Indra Air Traffic’s air navigation aid system centre in Overland Park, Kansas. This facility has been recognised with the “Made in Kansas” distinction by the state’s Department of Commerce.

Indra ATM Development US director Javier Ruano said: “this contract, along with the one secured last year for the renewal of the Federal Aviation Administration’s ground-to-air communications system, represents a major success for our US company and encourages us to strengthen our commitment to the American market, where we offer innovative solutions tailored to its needs”.

The MP TACAN units are engineered for use under challenging conditions and boast a design that allows for easy transportation by military personnel.

This equipment is crucial for swift unit deployment and mission execution under circumstances where global navigation satellite system (GNSS) or GPS signals may be compromised.

It offers navigational aid at makeshift airstrips and can re-establish services following natural catastrophes, unexpected events, or hostile actions, noted the company.

Indra’s TACAN system incorporates Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, ensuring a TACAN that has the most efficient, fully redundant power amplification to optimise availability and performance.

Indra Air Traffic CEO Bill Colligan said: “We work daily to develop efficient solutions that ensure the highest safety in complex environments.

“We’re honoured by the fact that the US Air Force relies on Indra’s systems to secure its missions around the world.”