The Turkish Aerospace Industries’ fifth-generation National Combat Aircraft (MMU), KAAN. Credit: Spiffy Digital Creative/Shutterstock.

Indonesia has finalised a deal with Türkiye for the purchase of 48 fifth-generation National Combat Aircraft (MMU) KAAN, Turkish Aerospace Industries said.

The contract was executed during the 2025 Indo Defence Expo and Forum in Jakarta, with stipulations for the delivery of all aircraft within a 120-month timeframe.

The Indo Defence Expo and Forum, which occurs every two years, is taking place from 11 to 14 June 2025.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Türkiye national defence deputy minister and Turkish Aerospace’s vice chairman Şuay Alpay, and Turkish Aerospace CEO Dr Mehmet Demiroğlu among the attendees.

KAAN fighter jets are equipped with reduced radar cross-section, advanced avionics supported by AI, high manoeuvrability and the capability to engage in network-centric warfare.

The aircraft, which conducted its first flight on 21 February 2024, is capable of executing air-to-air and air-to-ground operations.

Türkiye will produce and supply these fighter jets domestically, with the engines also being produced within the country.

The agreement also involves a transfer of technology to bolster Indonesia’s aviation sector.

The collaboration is intended to facilitate the exchange of expertise and foster the growth of local skills. It also plans for the incorporation of Indonesian production capabilities in manufacturing the KAAN.

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “This agreement, which demonstrates the progress and current level of our national defence industry, will bring prosperity to both Türkiye and Indonesia. I extend my greetings and thanks to my esteemed counterpart, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, in whose presence the agreement was signed. I also congratulate all our institutions involved in the production of KAAN and in signing this historic export deal, especially the Presidency of Defence Industries and Turkish Aerospace.”

This agreement comes closely after Indonesia signed a letter of intent with France that could lead to purchase of additional Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation, plus light frigates and other materiel.

