Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto delivered eight H225M heavy transport helicopters, developed jointly by PTDI and Airbus Helicopters, France. Source: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia

In a Bogor city, Indonesia’s Atang Sendjaja airstrip event, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto officially delivered eight H225M heavy transport helicopters, a collaborative effort between PTDI and Airbus Helicopters, France.

The ceremony also inaugurated the region’s most advanced full-flight simulator.

The helicopters offer features for diverse missions, including special operations, search and rescue, medical evacuation, maritime surveillance, and aerial fire support.

Indonesia has been looking to boost its fleet to eventually replace some of its older helicopters, as well as add to the new ones that have begun coming online over the past few years, including the Bell 412EP helicopters, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Indonesian Defense Market 2023-2028.

The handover ceremony, attended by high-ranking officials, commenced with Minister Prabowo expressing his commitment to improving military equipment and services.

“I, along with the entire ranks, will fight hard to improve the conditions of alutsistas and the services you need. Looking for good equipment and maintenance in order to have a reliable, superior, resilient and strong Air Force,” said Minister Prabowo.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Indonesia’s burgeoning defence budget, forecast to reach $9.7 by 2028, is predominantly channelled into air-focused initiatives, according to GlobalData. The nation’s drive for defence modernization and the need to address natural disasters and counter-terrorism challenges emphasizes a significant focus on military aviation.

The event’s highlight was the unveiling the full flight simulator H225M, positioned as the only one in Southeast Asia qualified based on FAA regulations. The simulator, built at Lanud ATS, is a leap in pilot training capabilities.

The H225M helicopters has a modular design, advanced avionics, and a Turbomeca MAKILA 2A1 power plant to ensure high performance and safety. After a ceremonial process, including key handover and helicopter inspection, the minister inaugurated the full flight simulator by signing an inscription.

The occasion witnessed the presence of guests, including TNI Kasum, Pangkoopsudnas, and representatives from the Ministry of State-owned enterprises, Len, the French Embassy, and Airbus. Indonesia’s acquisition of these assets marks a moment in reinforcing its Air Force capabilities.

PT DI has previously collaborated with Airbus Military and Airbus Helicopters. In a $325m (€302m) agreement, PT DI partnered with Airbus Military to supply nine C295 military transport aircraft. Concurrently, Airbus Helicopters delivered the first EC725 medium transport helicopters to Indonesia.