Indonesia ordered two A400Ms from Airbus in 2021. Credit: Airbus.

The Indonesian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken delivery of its first A400M military transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space, making Indonesia the tenth nation to operate the aircraft.

The official handover occurred at the Halim Air Force Base in Jakarta after the aircraft was formally transferred at the Airbus’ Seville facility in Spain.

The Indonesian Air Force will operate the new heavy tactical airlift, which is configured for multirole tanker and transport operations.

This delivery forms part of an agreement signed in 2021 between Indonesia and Airbus, under which two A400M aircraft are to be supplied, with an option for four more units.

Delivery of the second aircraft is scheduled for 2026.

Airbus will provide training and support services to assist the Indonesian Air Force in integrating the aircraft into its fleet.

Airbus Defence and Space international head Karl-Heinz Grossman said: “This delivery is a strong demonstration of the trust placed in the aircraft’s multi-role capabilities and suitability for operations in diverse and challenging environments such as the country’s geographic complexity.

“We look forward to supporting the Indonesian Air Force as it begins operating the A400M for national and regional missions.”

Indonesia’s A400M is configured for cargo, troop movements, medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), humanitarian missions, and aerial refuelling.

According to Airbus, the aircraft can carry up to 37 tonnes (t) of heavy or oversized cargo, including helicopters, vehicles, and relief supplies.

When loaded with an average payload of 30t, it can fly up to 2,400 nautical miles from Jakarta.

The aircraft is able to operate from short and unpaved runways, which expands deployment options within challenging terrain.

Indonesia is also considering installing a newly developed modular firefighting kit on its A400Ms.

The kit enables rapid conversion of the transport aircraft into a water bomber capable of dropping 20,000 litres of water or fire retardant per sortie.

