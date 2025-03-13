The missile was launched from Tejas fighter jet (pictured). Credit: Joe Ravi/Shutterstock.

India-based Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has executed a successful trial firing of the indigenously developed Astra missile from the light combat aircraft (LCA) AF MK1 (Tejas) prototype.

The launch took place off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha.

The test-firing successfully demonstrated a direct hit on the flying target, with all subsystems performing accurately and meeting mission parameters and objectives.

Astra, a beyond visual range air-to-air missile, is a creation of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It can engage targets beyond 100km.

It features an advanced guidance and navigation systems that enhance its accuracy.

Already in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Astra missile is designed for all-weather, day and night operations when mounted on fighter aircraft.

The development of multiple variants of the missile is underway to cater to specific requirements.

This recent test-firing represents a step towards the induction of the LCA AF MK1A variant into service.

The successful trial is attributed to the collaborative efforts of an integrated team comprising scientists, engineers, and technicians from ADA, DRDO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with additional support from the Indian Air Force, and the test range team, among others.

Further trials are expected to evaluate the missile’s performance.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: “Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has congratulated the teams of DRDO, IAF, ADA, HAL and all involved in the trial. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of scientists, engineers and technicians from various organisations and industry.”

In a separate development related to the IAF, the Indian MoD has contracted Bharat Electronics (BEL) for the supply and services of Ashwini Radars.

The contract worth Rs24.63bn ($282.9m) is with the IAF.

Developed jointly by DRDO and BEL, these fully indigenous AESA radars feature integrated IFF with electronic scanning in both azimuth and elevation, offering 4D surveillance capabilities.

With new electronic counter-countermeasures features, these mobile radars are deployable across all terrains and can automatically detect and track a range of aerial targets, from fighter aircraft to slower-moving objects.

Earlier in January 2025, the Defence Research & Development Laboratory conducted a successful ground test of an active-cooled scramjet combustor.