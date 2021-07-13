Indian Air Force to receive first set of three LCHs from HAL

In 2019, LCH carried out the air to air missile firing in integrated test range at Chandipur in Odisha. Credit: ©Sanjay Simha / Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Indian state-owned company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is reportedly set to deliver the first batch of three Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The delivery will take place after the completion of acceptance tests.

These are part of the 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) helicopters approved for the Indian Army and the IAF, reported Financial Express Online.

The news agency quoted a HAL source as saying: “HAL has received letter of intent (LoI) for five LCH for IAF and five for the Indian Army. The company has produced and signalled out three LSP Light Combat Helicopters for the IAF.

“Same is going to be subjected to customer acceptance and training shortly. In the current year, we are producing four LCH for the Army and two for IAF. The remaining six LCH will be produced next year.



“The training for the first batch of IAF personnel has commenced at Helicopter Division (Bengaluru).”

The LCH is an attack helicopter derived from the existing Dhruv helicopter. It is designed and developed by HAL’s Rotary Wing Research & Design Centre.

The helicopter can be deployed to conduct different missions such as tracking slow-moving aerial targets, insurgency, search and rescue and more.

Last year, HAL announced that IAF and the Indian Army together need around 160 LCHs. Of these, 65 will be for the IAF and the remaining for the army.

In January 2019, HAL’s LCH carried out air-to-air missile firing on a moving aerial target.