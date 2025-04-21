The IAF has deployed its MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft for the exercise. Credit: Ministry of Defence/Press Information Bureau/Government of India.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has dispatched a contingent to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in Exercise Desert Flag-10, a multinational air combat training event.

Scheduled from 21 April to 8 May 2025, the exercise is hosted by the UAE Air Force and includes air forces from 11 other nations such as Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany and Qatar, among others.

The primary objective of Exercise Desert Flag is to engage in complex fighter operations, facilitating the exchange of operational knowledge and best practices among the air forces.

The IAF has deployed its MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft for this purpose.

The MiG-29, tasked with engaging aerial targets within radar range and attacking ground targets in clear visibility, is armed with an array of weaponry.

These include medium and short-range air-to-air missiles, various unguided rockets, air bombs up to 3,000kg, and a 30mm built-in aircraft gun.

The Jaguar, capable of reaching speeds up to 1,699km/h, has a combat radius of 908km and a ferry range of 3,524km, with a service ceiling of 14,000m.

This aircraft is expected to remain in service with the IAF until 2034.

Participation in exercises such as Desert Flag is stated to enhance mutual understanding, interoperability, and military cooperation among the nations involved.

The Indian Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated in its press release: “The IAF’s participation underscores India’s commitment to strengthening defence ties and interoperability with friendly nations in the region and beyond.”

The previous iteration, Desert Flag 9, saw participation from ten countries and featured 12 different airframes.

The latest development follows the Indian Ministry of Defence’s formalisation of two agreements with Hindustan Aeronautics for the procurement of 156 Prachand light combat helicopters at a cost of Rs627bn before taxes.

The initial contract includes 66 helicopters for the IAF, while the second comprises 90 helicopters for the Indian Army.