The HAL LCH Prachand taxiing at Jodhpur Air Force Station. Credit: Government of India.

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MOD) has formalised two agreements with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the procurement of 156 Prachand light combat helicopters (LCH), along with requisite training and ancillary equipment, at a cost of Rs627bn ($7.33bn) before taxes.

The initial agreement stipulates the delivery of 66 LCHs to the Indian Air Force (IAF), while the subsequent one calls for 90 LCHs to be supplied to the Indian Army.

The distribution of these helicopters is set to begin in the third year following the signing, and continue over a span of five years. These contracts are expected to bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces in high-altitude environments.

The LCH represents India’s inaugural venture into domestically conceptualised and produced combat helicopters capable of operations exceeding altitudes of 5,000m.

It incorporates a significant proportion of components sourced and fabricated within India, with a target to attain more than 65% domestic content throughout this acquisition process.

The project is expected to involve upwards of 250 native enterprises, predominantly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and is projected to create in excess of 8,500 jobs directly and indirectly.

Additionally, the MOD confirmed an arrangement with Metrea Management for the wet lease of a flight refuelling aircraft (FRA) intended for facilitating air-to-air refuelling instruction for pilots from both the IAF and Indian Navy.

Metrea is tasked with delivering an FRA (KC135 aircraft), the IAF’s inaugural wet-leased FRA, within six months.

With these three agreements concluded, the MOD’s contract signings for fiscal year 2024–25 have escalated to a total of 193, cumulatively valued at more than Rs2090.5bn. This record-setting sum nearly doubles that of any prior peak figure recorded.

Of these contracts, domestic industry accounts for 177 (92%) with an aggregate value amounting to Rs1,689.22bn (81%).

It will provide the aircraft based out of Indian Air Force Station Agra in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Metrea Strategic Mobility head James Slim Morgan said: “Metrea is honoured to be working with the Indian Air Force.

“Our contract will quickly expand their AAR training capability and will facilitate extensive training, exercise and movement opportunities to improve IAF readiness.”

In July, Metrea announced the acquisition of the French Air & Space Force’s C-135FR and KC-135RG tanker fleet, which has expanded its commercial AAR market presence, adding 14 tankers to its existing fleet of four KC-135R aircraft.

The tankers from Metrea are fitted with two multi-point refuelling system pods on the wings, enabling them to refuel aircraft equipped with probes, such as those used by the US Navy, Marine Corps and allied nations.

Additionally, the IAF has announced its participation in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, a multinational air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force.

Scheduled from 31 March to 11 April 2025 at Andravida Air Base in Greece, the IAF will deploy Su-30 MKI fighters, IL-78 tankers and C-17 transport aircraft.

The exercise will feature integrated air and surface operations from 15 countries, offering a realistic simulation of contemporary air warfare challenges.