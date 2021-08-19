India’s DRDO develops advanced chaff technology for IAF jets

Chaff is a critical defence technology that is used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats. Credit: Ministry of Defence / Government of India.

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in India has developed an advanced chaff technology for Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets.

Chaff is a critical defence technology that is used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats. Fewer chaff materials in the air can serve as a decoy to deflect the enemy’s missiles, safeguarding the jets during missions.

The advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I was developed by DRDO units Defence Laboratory Jodhpur and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

IAF has already started the process of inducting the technology after it met its qualitative requirements during user trials.

A Ministry of Defence statement said: “The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force.”



Following the development, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF and the industry. DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy also lauded the team and opined that the adoption of new chaff technology will further strengthen the IAF.

DRDO is a government agency responsible for military research and development.

In July, the agency conducted the second flight test of the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) from its integrated test range (ITR) in Chandipur in the state of Odisha.

The missile intercepted a high-speed uncrewed aerial target and showcased high manoeuvrability needed for engaging such agile aerial threats.