India’s DRDO successfully conducts Akash-NG missile flight test

The missile was fired from DRDO’s integrated test range (ITR). Credit: Ministry of Defence / Press Information Bureau / Government of India.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted the second flight test of the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG).

The missile was launched from DRDO’s integrated test range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, India, on 23 July.

DRDO carried out the flight test against a high-speed unmanned aerial target that was intercepted by the missile.

According to a statement released by the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD), the flight test evaluated the operationality of the full weapon system.

It includes all elements such as multifunction radar, command, control and communication (C3) system, a launcher, and an RF Seeker.



The is the second flight test in three days. On 21 July, the first missile was flight-tested without an RF seeker.

To capture flight data, the ITR centre deployed several range stations such as an electro-optical tracking system (EOTS), radar and telemetry systems.

The weapon system showcased the high manoeuvrability needed for intercepting high-speed and agile aerial threats.

The MoD noted that the test was carried out in breezy weather conditions. This also proved the all-weather capability of the weapon system.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the other industry partners involved.

Akash was developed by DRDO as part of the integrated guided-missile development programme (IGMDP).

The missile will be a major boost to the IAF’s defence capabilities.