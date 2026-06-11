First India-made C-295 aircraft completed maiden flight in Gujarat. CREDIT: Indian Air Force via Facebook.

The first Airbus C295 military transport aircraft assembled in India has completed its initial test flight from the Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The flight, a key milestone for Indian aviation and defence, forms part of the post-production testing required before delivery, Airbus Defence and Space said.

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Airbus Defence and Space said: “We thank the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence and Government of India, for their unwavering trust in us.

“The achievement reinforces India’s growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

This is the first of 40 C295 aircraft to be built in the country for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of India’s agreement with Airbus Defence and Space, with Tata Advanced Systems partnering Airbus at the new final assembly complex.

The agreement, signed in 2021, covers the procurement of a total of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

As agreed, Airbus has completed delivery of the initial 16 aircraft in fly-away condition from its assembly line in Seville, Spain, with the final aircraft delivered to the IAF in August last year.

These aircraft are intended to replace IAF’s ageing Avro fleet.

The maiden flight comes less than two years after Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus opened the new FAL complex for the Airbus C295 aircraft.

The partners aim to deliver the first aircraft to the IAF this year.

In response to the milestone, the Indian Air Force said: “The achievement reinforces India’s growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The Airbus C295 is a tactical transport aircraft intended for diverse missions, including troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, surveillance, armed support, medical evacuation, VIP transport, and firefighting.

Powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127G turboprop engines, the aircraft can carry up to eight tonnes of payload or as many as 70 troops at a maximum cruise speed of 260 knots.

According to Airbus, C295 operators worldwide have logged more than 600,000 flight hours in various conditions.