A scale model of AMCA displayed at AeroIndia. Credit: Aerospace Trek/Shutterstock.com.

India’s defence ministry expects to select an industry partner within a month to build five prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on 16 November.

Three bids for the development-cum-production partner role in the Rs150bn ($1.60bn) programme were submitted on 30 October after the original 27 August deadline was extended, and were opened for evaluation on 1 November.

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The bidders include Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), an L&T-led consortium with Bharat Electronics Ltd and Dynamatic Technologies, and a Bharat Forge-led group comprising BEML Ltd and Data Patterns.

TASL is the sole bidder applying independently, while the other two submissions were made by consortia, according to the report. A high-level defence ministry committee is evaluating the proposals.

The Hindu BusinessLine reported that the eventual contractor will need a manufacturing ecosystem near Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, where the programme’s core integration and flight-test complex is planned.

The selected company or consortium will work under the oversight of the Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratory responsible for the aircraft’s design.

Speaking at an ANI event, Singh said the government was seeking faster development of the prototypes once the selection was completed.

He said India had not taken a decision to pursue another fifth-generation aircraft programme, adding that the government was not considering Russian Su-57 or US F-35 proposals “as of now”.

“Whether we are going for a fifth generation programme other than AMCA, I don’t have clarity as yet. We have not taken a view on this. As of now, our fifth generation programme is AMCA,” Singh said.

Singh added: “I am happy to say that the bids have been received from three shortlisted bidders, including our fellow panellist (Arun T Ramchandani, Head of L&T Defence) in consortium with a PSU.”

The five prototypes are expected to conduct about 1,800 test sorties over seven years, with testing covering flight controls, low-observable characteristics, sensors, radar, weapon integration and propulsion, the Times of India reported.

The AMCA is expected to be powered by twin F414 engines, contingent on the fruition of a joint production agreement between PSU Hindustan Aeronautics and US-based GE.

In August, Reliance Industries Limited and Rolls-Royce also announced their intention to collaborate on the design, development, and possible manufacture of an indigenous combat engine for the AMCA programme.

The selection process comes amid concerns over the timing of the indigenous programme.

In remarks attributed in the supplied material to former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the officer said the force might need to consider other options if AMCA suffered substantial delays, noting that Russia had offered the Su-57. The material does not specify when those remarks were made.

“If there are delays in the AMCA fifth-generation fighter programme, we may have to look at other options. Russia has offered the Su-57, but no decision has been taken yet. We would like to increase the number of aircraft in our inventory,” Singh said.

Separately, the supplied material attributed remarks to Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who said an LCA Mk 1A squadron would join the Indian Air Force during the current financial year and that work on the LCA Mk 2 and AMCA was continuing.