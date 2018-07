US-based manufacturer IMSAR has successfully tested, delivered and integrated its first NSP-5 ER synthetic aperture radar (SAR) on to a Beechcraft King Air 200 twin-turboprop aircraft for an unnamed customer.

Offering a number of capabilities on both manned and unmanned platforms, the NSP-5 ER radar can effectively balance between low size, weight and power (SWaP), advanced capabilities and long-range versatility.

IMSAR NSP-5 ER lead engineer Ivan Ashcraft said: “Integration on the King Air 200 went very well and we are pleased see our most capable radar flying on this legendary aircraft.”



“Following the radar’s successful first flight in December, IMSAR decided to proceed with the integration of the system onto the Beechcraft King Air 200 jet.”

The radar has been designed specifically to operate in higher altitudes on larger, faster manned or unmanned aircraft such as the King Air, PC-12, Caravan, and Gray Eagle.

First introduced in September, the NSP-5 ER SAR increases the functionality of IMSAR’s NSP-5 product line into an extended range high-resolution imager for higher and faster aircraft.

Weighing only 10.9kg, the NSP-5 ER radar has a length of 147cm and consumes less than 275W of aircraft power.

In addition, the SAR features coherent change detection, ground moving target indicator and maritime moving target indicator modes.

Integration of the system on to the Beechcraft King Air 200 has been carried out by US-based security system supplier Integrated Surveillance and Defense.